Knicks Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Reunion Has Been Discussed by NY Front Office

Looking for ways to improve after a disappointing 37-45 record last season, the New York Knicks might be interested in bringing back a former All-Star in free agency this summer.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Knicks brass has had "internal conversations" about signing Carmelo Anthony.

Berman did note "more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that’s missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence."

Anthony spent seven seasons with the Knicks from 2011 to '17. He was originally acquired by the team in a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves during the season.

The Knicks made the playoffs in each of Anthony's first three seasons with the team. They won the Atlantic Division in 2012-13 for the first time since the 1993-94 campaign, but their playoff run came to an end in the second round when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Anthony continued to have individual success in New York, but the organization was unable to build a team around him. The 10-time All-Star averaged 24.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in his final four seasons with the Knicks from 2013 go '17. The team went 117-211 during that span.

The Knicks traded Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017. He has played for four different teams in the past five seasons, including the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony has primarily come off the bench in each of the past two seasons. The 38-year-old had a solid offensive showing for the Lakers in 2021-22. He averaged 13.3 points and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range in 69 appearances.

The Knicks have $119.2 million in salary commitments for next season. They could afford to pay Anthony a minimum salary and still have room to make additional moves before hitting the luxury tax threshold ($149 million).

It's unclear what Anthony is seeking at this stage of his career. If he wants to pursue a championship, there could be contending teams seeking scoring help off the bench that make him an offer.

The Knicks tried to run things back last season after going 41-31 in 2020-21. Things didn't work out due to a combination of injuries and poor performances. They missed the playoffs and finished under .500 for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.