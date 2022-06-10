Belmont Stakes 2022 Horses and Jockeys with Best Chance at Elmont Race

0 of 2

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is nearly upon us, and we have almost all the information we're going to have about how the eight horses in the field are looking heading into race day.

Tuesday's post position draw was the last major piece of the puzzle as we assess each horse's chances of coming away victorious in the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

According to the Belmont Stakes website, post No. 1 has produced the most winners (24) since the race has been held at Belmont Park, which is good news for We the People trainer Rodolphe Brisset and jockey Flavien Prat.

Some horses' (and jockeys') styles are better suited for Belmont Park than others. At 1½ miles, or one lap around Belmont Park’s track, the race is the longest any of these horses will likely ever run on dirt.

We'll take a look at the post positions and odds for this year's shortened field of eight and then assess which riders in particular have a good chance of finishing in the money at Belmont Park.

Post time for the race is 6:44 p.m. ET Saturday. TV coverage kicks off on CNBC from 3-5 p.m. ET and moves to NBC primetime at 5 p.m. ET.