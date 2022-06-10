Lakers Rumors: LA Will 'Aggressively' Try to Trade into 2nd Round of 2022 NBA Draft

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers, who traded both their picks in the 2022 NBA draft, will reportedly "aggressively try to buy" a second-round selection for the June 23 event.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday it's a "safe bet" the Lakers are going to make offers that include cash and/or future second-rounders and noted the team also figures to emerge as a popular destination for undrafted free agents.

