Report: AEW's Chris Jericho, WWE's MVP Had 'Tense' Confrontation at Hotel in Houston

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WWE's MVP and AEW's Chris Jericho reportedly had a confrontation at a Houston hotel last month.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), the incident occurred on May 18 when AEW was in Houston for Dynamite, and saw MVP interrupt a conversation between Jericho and fellow AEW star Matt Hardy.

Those who witnessed the argument reportedly thought it was a joke at first, but things eventually got "tense." It ended when Jericho got on an elevator and said he "doesn't fight jobbers," which reportedly led to MVP "screaming about it in the lobby."

It is believed that the confrontation stemmed from an exchange Jericho and MVP had on Twitter in November 2020.

Jericho tweeted a conspiracy about how long it was taking to finalize the result of the United States presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which led to MVP replying and telling him to delete the tweet:

About five months later, MVP confirmed that Jericho had blocked him on Twitter.

Jericho and MVP were previously co-workers in WWE from 2007 to 2010 before Jericho took a hiatus and MVP got released.

They wrestled each other on several occasions during that time, including Jericho and Big Show twice successfully defending the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships against MVP and Mark Henry in 2009.

Jericho, who was a multi-time world, intercontinental and tag team champion in WWE, signed with AEW in 2019 and became the promotion's inaugural world champion.

Meanwhile, MVP returned to WWE in 2020 as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match and stayed on to manage Bobby Lashley to a pair of WWE Championship wins. Currently, MVP is a part-time wrestler and the manager of Omos.

During his first stint in WWE, MVP was a two-time United States champion and held the tag team titles once with Hardy.

