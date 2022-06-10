Cody Rhodes Undergoes Surgery; WWE Rumors on Charlotte's Return and Vince McMahon

Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rhodes Undergoes Successful Pectoral Surgery

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, announced Thursday that Cody underwent successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Despite the injury, Rhodes competed at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view last weekend and defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match.

The bout may go down among the most iconic in WWE history because of the visual of Cody wrestling through a badly bruised chest and upper arm.

On Raw the following night, Rhodes cut a promo and expressed a desire to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

Rollins interrupted him and shook Rhodes' hand, but it was all a ruse, as he returned at the conclusion of Cody's promo and attacked him with a sledgehammer, which was likely WWE's way of writing him off television.

While the return timetable from a torn pec varies, four to six months seems like the most common timeline.

Even if Rhodes is on the longer end of the return spectrum, he would be back in plenty of time for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Rhodes has to be considered a heavy favorite to win the Rumble before going on to win the world title at WrestleMania 39, and the injury adds to the storyline and journey.

Cody's absence is unfortunate for WWE since he was establishing himself as the company's top babyface and a major draw, but the injury could aid in him getting even more over than he was before.

Update on Charlotte's WWE Return

Despite speculation to the contrary, Charlotte Flair's WWE return reportedly isn't imminent.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Charlotte is not scheduled to return on Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

Charlotte has been off WWE programming since dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at last month's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

Flair was given time off to prepare for her wedding with former WWE Superstar and current AEW performer Andrade El Idolo, which took place over Memorial Day weekend.

Andrade returned to AEW on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite as the "joker" in the battle royal to determine who would face Jon Moxley later in the night for the chance to compete for the interim AEW World Championship.

With Andrade returning, some fans figured Charlotte's return was on the horizon as well, but there is no word on when it will occur.

One can safely assume Charlotte will be back in time to have a key spot on the SummerSlam card in late July, but it is less certain if she will be back for Money in the Bank early next month.

If she is, a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match or a rematch with Rousey could be in the cards.

Vince McMahon Autobiography Reportedly in the Works

WWE chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly shopping his memoir to book publishers this week.

According to Ian Mohr of the New York Post, McMahon's autobiography will be "his memoir about building WWE," and "very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life."

A source also told Mohr that a deal could be imminent for McMahon, as there is interest in a definitive autobiography on his life.

The 76-year-old McMahon has been the primary owner and operator of WWE since 1982 when he purchased it from his father.

McMahon took WWE from a regional wrestling promotion to a sports entertainment giant that is recognized across the world.

Today, WWE has a pair of billion-dollar television deals, a streaming contract with NBC's Peacock and is a publicly traded company. Thanks to all of that, WWE continues to make record profits.

The rise of McMahon and WWE is undoubtedly a subject that would interest wrestling fans and those intrigued by pop culture, so the publisher that lands the autobiography stands to have a big hit on its hands.

