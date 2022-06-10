Jazz Rumors: 2011 NBA Champ Jason Terry Considered for HC Job to Replace Quin Snyder

Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have reportedly received permission to interview former NBA guard Jason Terry about their head coaching vacancy after Quin Snyder stepped down Sunday.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Friday and noted Terry, who serves as head coach of the G League's Grand Rapids Gold, is also "under consideration" to become an assistant in the NBA if he's not hired to lead a staff.

Snyder led Utah for eight seasons after being hired in June 2014. He compiled a strong 372-264 regular-season record (.585 winning percentage) but couldn't match that performance in the playoffs, going 21-30 (.412) with no trips beyond the second round.

The 55-year-old Washington native, who owns three decades of coaching experience, said in a statement he felt it was time to let the Jazz have a "new voice" at the helm.

"At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz," Snyder said. "I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason."

Eric Walden and Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday there were a couple of issues that emerged late in his tenure—friction between cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert along with a transition to a more hands-on team governor in Ryan Smith—but ultimately it was just a situation where the coach felt change was best for everyone involved.

"In the end, I just couldn't see a clear path forward," Snyder said.

Now the pressure is on the Jazz front office to make the right coaching hire after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Mitchell is "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future" after Snyder's departure.

Terry owns 19 years of on-court experience and understands a variety of roles. He spent the first half of his career as a key starter for the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks before transitioning to become one of the league's most important reserves late in his Mavs tenure. He won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2009.

He made the jump to coaching in 2020 as an assistant at the University of Arizona, his alma mater, and took the Grand Rapids job last season. He guided the Gold to a 17-15 record in his first season as a head coach.

The 2011 NBA champion told Fox News' Ryan Gaydos he relied heavily on open and honest conversations with players about their skill set:

"Again, rely on your strengths, work on your weaknesses and really tap into who you are as a player. And then, what are your habits? Are you a worker? If you're not, we need to change that because to get to where you want to be in life, not just in basketball, you have to be dedicated. You have to be committed to your craft. And I think a lot of guys struggle with that from time to time. They get distracted for whatever reason, but if they stay locked in and stay steadfast to their dream, they can achieve anything."

His unique blend of experience makes Terry, 44, an intriguing target for the Jazz, and there's a strong chance he eventually becomes an NBA coach, even if it doesn't happen this offseason.

Utah hasn't provided a timetable for its coaching search.