Quick Takes: WWE's Judgment Day Shakeup, AEW's Newest Title, Gunther Wins Gold, More

Credit: WWE.com

Injuries to multiple top stars in both WWE and AEW seem to have caused significant changes to what was planned for the summer season, but that isn't to say that whatever the future holds will any less interesting.

The Judgment Day, who have been running rampant over the Raw roster since WrestleMania, underwent an overhaul on Monday's Raw when Finn Balor took over for Edge as the new leader of the group. It may end up proving to be the best thing that could have happened to them, but the execution was questionable and it puts Edge back in a role he wasn't ready to return to.

More fresh faces are needed at the top of the card in WWE, and thankfully, they've managed to get Gunther right so far. He beat Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown and one can only hope that he'll be able to bring importance to the title when no one else could.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Wednesday's Dynamite that AEW is set to introduce an All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door and the inaugural champ is set to be crowned in a four-way match. At a time when AEW already has enough titles in play as it is, adding another one to the mix doesn't help matters.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will discuss two issues AEW must attempt to address and fix heading into Forbidden Door, the Judgement Day swerve, how Apollo Crews' second stint in NXT salvages his career, and more.

