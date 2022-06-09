Report: Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett to Replace Drew Brees on NBC NFL Pregame Show

Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett appears to have made a good impression recently as a commentator on USFL games for NBC.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Garrett is now set to replace Drew Brees on NBC's NFL pregame show, Football Night In America.

Marchand added that Garrett is also under consideration to replace Brees as NBC's Notre Dame game analyst, but a final decision has not yet been made.

Last month, Marchand reported that Brees' tenure with NBC was coming to an end after one year. The legendary quarterback initially responded to the report by saying he's "undecided" about his future, but NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua later confirmed to Marchand that Brees was no longer working for the company.

After serving as Cowboys head coach for nearly a decade, Garrett joined the New York Giants as offensive coordinator in January 2020. He was fired in November amid New York's struggles, and Giants head coach Joe Judge was also fired after the season ended.

Garrett has been calling USFL games alongside Jac Collinsworth, who is the son of Sunday Night Football lead analyst Cris Collinsworth. As a Notre Dame graduate, Collinsworth is under consideration for the play-by-play role for Fighting Irish games, per Marchand.

These moves would continue a substantial overhaul for NBC's commentary team this offseason. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels parted ways with the company to become the announcer for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. He is being replaced by Mike Tirico on Sunday Night Football, following Tirico's run as lead announcer for Notre Dame games.