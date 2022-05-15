Drew Brees 'Undecided' About Future with NBC, Says He 'May Play Football Again'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees is reportedly available for a new gig.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brees is ending his tenure as a studio and football game analyst for NBC Sports after just one year.

Brees later posted on Twitter that he is undecided about his future. He even left the door open to resuming his playing career, though that seems unlikely:

Brees not returning for the 2022 season "seemed mutual," per Marchand, who also notes that the 43-year-old preferred working games as opposed to the Football Night in America studio show. But with Cris Collinsworth in place as lead game analyst for Sunday Night Football, NBC didn't have many spots to offer Brees. Marchand also stated that NBC initially believed Brees would succeed Collinsworth in the booth, but it later "soured" on his potential.

Brees' reported departure from NBC continues an upheaval in analysts and commentators finding new homes this offseason. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports to become the tandem for Monday Night Football on ESPN. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels departed NBC Sports to take over Thursday Night Football in its first season exclusively on Amazon Prime alongside Kirk Herbstreit. Michaels will be replaced by Mike Tirico on Sunday Night Football.

Marchand added that there's a possibility that Brees joins Fox Sports as an analyst for the 2022 season because it "still has to fill its top game analyst positions for this year." Greg Olsen is reportedly in negotiations to be Fox's top analyst, which would open up the No. 2 spot to be filled by Brees.

If Brees doesn't land with Fox, Marchand stated that Amazon would also be an option for him.