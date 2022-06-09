Colts' Darius Leonard Donates $15K for Caskets of Uvalde Shooting Victims

Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and his wife Kayla announced they've donated $15,000 to help cover the cost of caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

Leonard confirmed the donation through the family's Maniac Foundation:

The Leonards established the foundation in 2020 with the aim of "transforming communities through education, wellness, serving families in need and other charitable causes."

Last month, 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman inside the school in Uvalde, Texas.

The tragedy led to a strong reaction from around the sports world, including an emphatic call for gun control from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr:

The Uvalde shooting came less than two weeks after a racist attack on a Buffalo grocery store in a predominantly Black community where a gunman killed 10 people.

Legislation entitled the "Protecting Our Kids Act," which features a wide range of gun-control measures, passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday but is expected to stall in the evenly divided Senate because of Republican opposition, per CNN's Kristin Wilson.

The bill includes raising the age to buy certain semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21, legal guidelines for selling high-capacity magazines and improved regulations on bump stocks and ghost guns, among other measures.