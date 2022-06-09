Warriors' Draymond Green: Game 3 'May Have Been One of the Worst Games of My Career'

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green owned up to a disappointing performance in Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Green finished with two points on 1-of-4 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes before fouling out late in the game.

The four-time All-Star said afterward that it "may have been one of the worst games of my career." He added he "just let too much noise get into my head about all the other stuff."

Any time a player of Green's caliber puts up numbers like that in the Finals, he opens himself up to criticism. In his case, the discourse is getting added fuel from his continuing to record episodes of his podcast during the series.

Following Game 3, Green was also asked whether he was indirectly aiding the Celtics by discussing any strategic aspects of the series. He brushed the question aside by arguing he hadn't said anything that wasn't already obvious.

It isn't a coincidence that the Warriors' overall performance in the Finals has mirrored that of Green so far.

In Game 1, the 6'6" forward went 2-of-12 from the field—though he grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists—before fouling out. Golden State lost 120-108. The Warriors proceeded to win Game 2 by 19 points as Green posted nine points, seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block.

Because of the well-rounded ways he impacts a game, nobody expects Green to match Stephen Curry's scoring output or put the team on his back to hit big shots in the way Curry can. But he's perhaps the biggest tone-setter on Golden State thanks to his his two-way ability and overall energy.

Head coach Steve Kerr will need Green back at his best as Golden State tries to level the series in Game 4 on Friday.