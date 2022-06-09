NBA Rumors: Jazz Request to Interview Mavs' Sean Sweeney to Replace Quin Snyder as HC

Elsa/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz requested permission to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney as part of their head coaching search, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sweeney joined Jason Kidd's staff ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. Prior to that, he had spells with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

Sweeney already interviewed with the Charlotte Hornets in May, but he failed to make the reported list of finalists.

The Jazz were a late entrant into the NBA coaching carousel, with Quin Snyder stepping down on June 5. His resignation wasn't totally unexpected following Utah's first-round playoff exit, but it was surprising all the same.

The Jazz made the playoffs in each of Snyder's last six seasons and had a .585 winning percentage with him at the helm. As much as the franchise seemed to peak with Snyder, there's always a level of risk by making a coaching change.

Wojnarowski and ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday that the Jazz received permission to interview New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee and Boston Celtics assistant coaches Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla.

Per Wojnarowski and MacMahon, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts will also receive interviews.

Wojnarowski added more names to the mix Wednesday:

No team ever wants to swing and miss in a coaching search, but the stakes are especially high for the Jazz.

Snyder's replacement will at the very least be expected to maintain the level he helped build in Salt Lake City. And the team's success—or lack thereof—could have implications for Donovan Mitchell's future.

Wojnarowski reported on June 5 that Mitchell was "surprised and disappointed" by Snyder's departure. Sources told Wojnarowski that the three-time All-Star was "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future."

Mitchell is signed for at least three more years, but Snyder's departure might have planted the seeds for an exit from Utah earlier than that.

Hiring the right coach could help to assuage any concerns Mitchell might have about the direction of the organization.