Draymond Green and His Wife Hazel Renee Call Out Celtics Fans for Obscene Chants

Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and his wife, Hazel Renee, have called out Boston Celtics fans for their behavior during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Renee voiced her displeasure with fans for chanting obscenities at Green with their kids in the stands.

On his podcast, Green said he was "happy" his son heard the chants because he can use it to teach him a life lesson down the road.

Klay Thompson was also critical of Celtics fans during his postgame press conference.

Despite being the target of some of the chants, Green downplayed any notion that they impacted the team's performance.

"They just talking," Green told reporters. "It’s not really my job to react to them. So, they did what I expected."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr used a sarcastic tone when he called Celtics fans "very classy."

Boston sports fans have a reputation for being rowdy. A Vegas Insider survey of NBA fans in January found Celtics fans to be the third-worst group in the league "because of their tendencies to swear at other fans."

Green did struggle in Game 3, though there's no indication it was as a result of being bothered by the chants from the fans at TD Garden. He finished with two points and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

The two points tied Green's lowest scoring output of these playoffs (Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals vs. Memphis).

The Warriors lost to the Celtics, 116-100, in Game 3 and trail the series 2-1. This marks the first time they have trailed in a playoff series this season.

Golden State and Boston will play Game 4 at TD Garden on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.