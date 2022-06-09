Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Fine' with Draymond Green's Podcast: 'It Isn’t a Distraction'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn't have any issues with Draymond Green pulling double duty as a player and podcaster during the NBA Finals.

Following Golden State's 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 on Wednesday, Kerr told reporters he's "fine" with Green continuing to record his podcast. He added it isn't causing a distraction for the team.

"It doesn't bother me … players are part of the media now," Kerr said. "It is what it is."

Green hasn't let the postseason impact his content output. Following his controversial ejection in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, he posted an emergency episode of his podcast to offer his thoughts:

Whether fair or not, however, the four-time All-Star is increasingly likely to face questions about whether his focus would be better served elsewhere given the stakes for the Warriors.

During his postgame press conference Wednesday, Green batted away a question about whether he was divulging any strategic information on his podcast the Celtics could use to their advantage:

As expected, he also uploaded a new episode of the Draymond Green Show and made it clear the podcast isn't going anywhere (warning: video contains profanity):

Green hasn't had a great Finals so far. He was at his best in Game 2 when Golden State blew out Boston, but he fouled out in Games 1 and 3. The 6'6" forward also shot 3-of-16 from the field and had six points across those two games.

When Green doesn't play well, some fans are bound to say the podcast is an unnecessary distraction, and that's a narrative that's only likely to grow if the Warriors wind up losing the Finals.

Whether that argument is true is another matter. For now, it appears Green is unfazed by the outside chatter.