Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Star Hasn't Signed Contract with Kanye West's Donda Sports

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Despite rumors to the contrary, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is still represented by his stepmom, Shetellia Riley Irving.

Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Irving has not signed a deal with Donda Sports.

Brett Greenberg of the Tuscaloosa News reported Irving was going to join Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams with Donda Sports.

The agency was founded by rapper Kanye West and is named after his late mother. TMZ Sports reported on May 31 that Brown and Donald were the first two athletes to join the agency.

According to Lewis, Irving and Donda assist each other in business dealings but Shetellia Riley Irving remains the seven-time All-Star's agent.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on March 3 that Irving hired his stepmother, and she is "believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player."

This is shaping up to be a crucial offseason for Irving. The 30-year-old can become a free agent if he decides not to opt into his $36.5 million salary for the 2022-23 season.

Per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets are "outright unwilling" to give Irving a long-term extension because of his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and extensive injury history.

During his end-of-season press conference on May 11, Nets general manager Sean Marks didn't give a direct answer when asked about Irving's future with the organization.

"I think we know what we're looking for," Marks told reporters. "We're looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball, and be available. That goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here."

Irving has started 103 regular-season games in three seasons with the Nets. He has averaged 27.1 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in Brooklyn.

The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 Eastern Conference playoffs.