WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns out of Money in the Bank Show; Scheduled for SummerSlam

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Roman Reigns' return to the ring will have to wait a little longer.

Per Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, the undisputed WWE champion is no longer scheduled to work the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News) noted Reigns' first title defense is scheduled to take place at SummerSlam.

WWE's booking around Reigns' hiatus has been baffling. His last televised match was at the WrestleMania Backlash show on May 8 when he pinned Riddle clean in a six-man tag match.

Reigns' last house show match was on May 22 when he defeated Drew McIntyre. He told the crowd after the bout he didn't "know if I'm going to be doing too many more" non-televised events going forward.

Per a May 8 report from Meltzer (h/t Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats), Reigns signed a new contract with WWE "for far less dates" than he previously had.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Riddle appeared on Miz TV to challenge the Tribal Chief to a match for the WWE undisputed universal championship. The King of Bros didn't offer a specific date for the bout.

Riddle's challenge came after McIntyre appeared on last week's Friday Night SmackDown to a match for the title at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

Meltzer noted Reigns could do a television match before SummerSlam on July 30, which would likely be against Riddle.

If that ends up being the case, WWE is essentially telling the audience Riddle has no chance of winning the title.

No one should expect Reigns to drop the championship anytime soon since they just unified the WWE and universal titles at WrestleMania, but why tell the audience one of the challengers has no shot?

According to Meltzer, the plan for Reigns at SummerSlam is a match with Randy Orton. SummerSlam is being held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 30.

WWE initially planned to run Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The event was moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night 2 at WrestleMania 38 to become the undisputed universal champion.

