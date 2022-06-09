Steph Curry Rumors: Warriors Star Avoids 'Major' Injury; Kerr Expects PG to Play G4

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry appears to have avoided a serious injury coming out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there is "optimism" that the two-time NBA MVP has avoided a "major" injury and won't need an MRI.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr later told reporters he expects Curry to play in Game 4 on Friday night. He did not provide any further details on the injury.

Concern arose over Curry's left leg after Game 3 on Wednesday. Boston Celtics forward Al Horford rolled on top of his leg when both players were trying to secure a loose ball.

The incident led to a brief scrum on the court before the referees calmed things down.

"Obviously, in some pain, but I'll be all right," Curry told reporters after the Warriors' 116-100 loss. "We'll see how it responds. Not much other to say. I don't feel like I'll miss a game. Take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready."

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami noted Curry was walking with a "slight limp" entering and exiting his postgame press conference.

The quick turnaround between Games 3 and 4 created some uncertainty about Curry's availability. Kerr told reporters the team would know more during the off day Thursday.

Curry has been Golden State's best player in the NBA Finals. He is averaging 31.3 points on 48.6 percent three-point shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists through three games.

If Curry is limited, the Warriors will need at least one of their other stars to pick up the slack if they want to get back in the series.

Klay Thompson had his best performance of the Finals in Game 3 (25 points in 39 minutes). Andrew Wiggins dropped 18 points in the loss but was just 1-of-6 from three-point range.

Jordan Poole, who is averaging 24 minutes per game in the series, could see increased playing time. He started each of Golden State's first five playoff games when Curry was limited by a foot injury.

The Warriors and Celtics will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.