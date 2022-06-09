Ime Udoka Told Celtics to 'Stop Playing Like Assh--es' in Game 3 Win vs. Warriors

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had a simple message to get his team back on track Wednesday after it allowed the Golden State Warriors to erase a double-digit deficit in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, Udoka told the Celtics to "stop playing like assh--es" during a timeout after the team committed a series of turnovers against the Warriors.

