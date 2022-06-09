X

    Steve Kerr: I Trust Draymond Green 'More Than Anyone' Despite Game 3 Struggles

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 9, 2022

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green struggled through an off-night in the Dubs' 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. He posted just two points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks en route to fouling out.

    After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave the four-time All-Star an emphatic vote of confidence.

    Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

    Steve Kerr on Draymond Green’s rough night: “He’s one of our best players, obviously. … We rely on him for his energy and his brain. Like I said, he’ll bounce back. He always does. Tough night for all of us. We just couldn’t get it going.”

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    Steve Kerr is confident Draymond will bounce back on Friday: “He had a tough game but I trust Draymond as much as I trust anybody.”

    Green himself admitted that Wednesday wasn't his best outing.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Draymond Green asked how he played in Game 3: "Like shit."

    Green is a three-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA team member, seven-time All-NBA Defensive Team honoree and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

    The 32-year-old has seen and accomplished a lot in his decade of professional basketball, and it's certainly fair for Kerr to trust Green moving forward.

    Wednesday simply was a rough night for Green. He finished one of four from the field and had as many turnovers as points. The former Michigan State star also struggled defensively, as Mike Prada of The Athletic wrote.

    "His defense has lacked its usual bite," Prada said. "Late switches, getting beat on the glass, the whole nine yards."

    Green and the Warriors have time to turn this series around, though, with Game 4 of the best-of-seven series going down Friday in Boston.

