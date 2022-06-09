Steve Kerr: I Trust Draymond Green 'More Than Anyone' Despite Game 3 Struggles

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green struggled through an off-night in the Dubs' 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. He posted just two points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks en route to fouling out.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave the four-time All-Star an emphatic vote of confidence.

Green himself admitted that Wednesday wasn't his best outing.

Green is a three-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA team member, seven-time All-NBA Defensive Team honoree and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

The 32-year-old has seen and accomplished a lot in his decade of professional basketball, and it's certainly fair for Kerr to trust Green moving forward.

Wednesday simply was a rough night for Green. He finished one of four from the field and had as many turnovers as points. The former Michigan State star also struggled defensively, as Mike Prada of The Athletic wrote.

"His defense has lacked its usual bite," Prada said. "Late switches, getting beat on the glass, the whole nine yards."

Green and the Warriors have time to turn this series around, though, with Game 4 of the best-of-seven series going down Friday in Boston.