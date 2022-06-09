Grading Every Star So Far From 2022 NBA Finals

0 of 7

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

With three games of the 2022 NBA Finals in the books, we now have a large enough sample size to start doling out grades for the household names populating the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors rosters.

Naturally, our red pens are out and reporting for duty.

Grades will be reflective of performances across the entire series through Game 3. They are not meant to be predictive; they're reflective. A poor mark for Player X now doesn't mean he won't turn things around in the matchups to come.

"Star" classifications are in the eye of the beholder. Maybe you're of the mind that Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the only viable candidates on either side. That's fine. We're going to broaden our scope to include those with longstanding track records of stardom, even if they're not necessarily living up to the billing now.