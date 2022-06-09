Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Praised for Offensive Dominance in Celtics' Game 3 Win

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Praised for Offensive Dominance in Celtics' Game 3 WinJune 9, 2022
The Boston Celtics largely dominated the Golden State Warriors en route to a 116-100 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday at TD Garden.
Jaylen Brown's 27 points led the C's, including 17 in the first quarter and 22 in the first half. Jayson Tatum (26 points) and Marcus Smart (24) each poured it on as Boston led by as many as 18 and took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Boston cruised to the win for other reasons. For starters, they out-rebounded the Warriors 47-31 and 15-6 on the offensive glass.
Warriors forward Draymond Green had an off-night with two points and fouled out. Golden State also committed eight of its 16 turnovers in the fourth quarter.
However, the Brown-Tatum-Smart trio ultimately keyed this big Boston win, and NBA Twitter recognized their efforts.
NBA.com/Stats @nbastats
Jaylen Brown (25 years, 227 days) and Jayson Tatum (24 years, 97 days) are the first pair of Celtics teammates in franchise history to each record 25+ points in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> game at age 25 or younger. <a href="https://t.co/dCgsHakTqa">pic.twitter.com/dCgsHakTqa</a>
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Jaylen Brown's 17 points in the 1st quarter ties the Celtics' most in ANY Finals quarter over the last 50 years, also done by Ray Allen in the 2nd quarter on 6/6/2010 at LAL h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/EliasSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EliasSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/NQmCmjnKt5">pic.twitter.com/NQmCmjnKt5</a>
Dick Vitale @DickieV
The <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Celtics</a> once again show that special mental toughness after a poor prey in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> playoffs as they win going away in the 4th quarter . They r up on <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Warriors</a> 2-1 . Super efforts by <a href="https://twitter.com/jaytatum0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaytatum0</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FCHWPO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCHWPO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/smart_MS3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@smart_MS3</a> .Celts win 116-100! <a href="https://t.co/Q8V5fqRqM9">pic.twitter.com/Q8V5fqRqM9</a>
Boston will host Golden State for Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.