    Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Praised for Offensive Dominance in Celtics' Game 3 Win

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 9, 2022

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics largely dominated the Golden State Warriors en route to a 116-100 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday at TD Garden.

    Jaylen Brown's 27 points led the C's, including 17 in the first quarter and 22 in the first half. Jayson Tatum (26 points) and Marcus Smart (24) each poured it on as Boston led by as many as 18 and took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

    Boston cruised to the win for other reasons. For starters, they out-rebounded the Warriors 47-31 and 15-6 on the offensive glass.

    Warriors forward Draymond Green had an off-night with two points and fouled out. Golden State also committed eight of its 16 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

    However, the Brown-Tatum-Smart trio ultimately keyed this big Boston win, and NBA Twitter recognized their efforts.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum &amp; Marcus Smart are the first trio to each have 20 pts, 5 rebs and 5 ast in a Finals game since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper in 1984 <a href="https://t.co/tsiPQ4E5gJ">pic.twitter.com/tsiPQ4E5gJ</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Love the start from Jaylen Brown. He's been aggressive, but patient. Attacking, but not forcing anything.

    br_betting @br_betting

    Jaylen Brown in the first half 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/IdY6ee4v9v">pic.twitter.com/IdY6ee4v9v</a>

    NBA.com/Stats @nbastats

    Jaylen Brown (25 years, 227 days) and Jayson Tatum (24 years, 97 days) are the first pair of Celtics teammates in franchise history to each record 25+ points in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> game at age 25 or younger. <a href="https://t.co/dCgsHakTqa">pic.twitter.com/dCgsHakTqa</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jaylen Brown's 17 points in the 1st quarter ties the Celtics' most in ANY Finals quarter over the last 50 years, also done by Ray Allen in the 2nd quarter on 6/6/2010 at LAL h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/EliasSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EliasSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/NQmCmjnKt5">pic.twitter.com/NQmCmjnKt5</a>

    CelticsBlog @celticsblog

    Jaylen Brown is a star

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    This is the Jayson Tatum we need so the haters shut it.

    Jeremy Lin @JLin7

    Jayson Tatum's playmaking abilities and passing have improved SO MUCH since he came into the league <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>

    👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB

    Jayson Tatum the facilitator is scarier than Jayson Tatum the bucket.

    Tony X @soIoucity

    marcus smart is stepping the hell up

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Celtics</a> once again show that special mental toughness after a poor prey in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> playoffs as they win going away in the 4th quarter . They r up on <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Warriors</a> 2-1 . Super efforts by <a href="https://twitter.com/jaytatum0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaytatum0</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FCHWPO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCHWPO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/smart_MS3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@smart_MS3</a> .Celts win 116-100! <a href="https://t.co/Q8V5fqRqM9">pic.twitter.com/Q8V5fqRqM9</a>

    Boston will host Golden State for Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

