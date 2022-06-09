Adam Silver: NBA 'Getting Close to the End' of Investigation into Suns' Robert Sarver

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill that the league's investigation into Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver following allegations of fostering a toxic culture is "getting close to the end."

Sarver is accused of racism and misogyny during his 17-year tenure as the Suns' governor, per a Nov. 4 report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes, which read in part:

"Interviews with more than 70 former and current Suns employees throughout Sarver's 17-year tenure describe a toxic and sometimes hostile workplace under Sarver. Some told ESPN that he has used racially insensitive language repeatedly in the office. Employees recounted conduct they felt was inappropriate and misogynistic."

Later that day, NBA Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass released a statement announcing that the Wachtell Lipton law firm would be conducting an investigation and that the findings would "provide the basis for any league action."

Sarver has denied the allegations, calling them "completely baseless."

The 60-year-old Sarver purchased the Suns in 2004 for $401 million. He also owns the Phoenix Mercury and RCD Mallorca of La Liga.