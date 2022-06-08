49ers' Nick Bosa Says He's Focused on 'Getting Better,' Not Contract Extension

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is eligible for a potential big-money contract extension, but that's not on his mind at the moment.

Bosa told reporters that he's not sure when contract negotiations will begin, but for now he's concentrating on what he does on the field.

"I've just been focusing on getting better," Bosa said. "I'll let my agent worry about that."

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that the team hasn't started contract talks with Bosa, but he doesn't believe it will have any effect on the star pass-rusher's future with the team.

"I’m not too concerned with it," Shanahan said. "I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time."

Per Spotrac, Bosa is set to count for a $10.8 million salary-cap hit this season. San Francisco already exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which would pay him $17.86 million in 2023.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2019, Bosa is already one of the best defensive ends in the league. He ranked fourth in the NFL with 15.5 sacks last season to go with 52 total tackles and four forced fumbles. It was a stellar bounce-back year for him after he was forced to miss the majority of the 2020 season because of a torn ACL.

While San Francisco surely would like to keep Bosa in the fold for years to come, the fifth-year option gives the team a bit of security. More pressing for the 49ers is the status of disgruntled wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who requested to be traded over unhappiness with his contract.

Shanahan didn't comment on negotiations with Samuel on Tuesday, but he expressed confidence in the relationship between the team and its star wideout.

"I’m not going to get into that and you guys can ask Deebo to speak for himself on that," Shanahan said. "But love our relationship with Deebo and hopefully that’ll help us be able to solve this contractually before we get to the season."