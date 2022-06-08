Zach LaVine Rumors: Bulls Star Seen as 'In Play' by Some Teams in Free Agency

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls want to retain Zach LaVine this offseason, but some teams believe he could leave in free agency.

"How gettable Zach LaVine is remains a matter of debate, although I will say around the league, I do get the sense from teams that do think he's in play," NBA reporter Marc Stein said in a Spotify live chat.

LaVine told reporters after the 2021-22 campaign he will "look at everything" in regards to free agency and he has a "big decision" ahead of him.

The 27-year-old has spent the last five years in Chicago, earning All-Star selections in each of the last two seasons.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 2021-22, helping the Bulls get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.

It came after he set a career high with 27.4 points per game in 2020-21, seventh in the NBA.

The Bulls would love to keep a player with this type of production, but it might not be in their hands after failing to sign him to an extension last offseason. They can offer more money than any other team, a max of five years and about $200 million.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer recently reported the Portland Trail Blazers are targeting LaVine as a potential star to line up next to Damian Lillard.

There would likely be even more interest around the league if LaVine signaled he didn't want to return to Chicago.

It could make the guard one of the hottest names on the market this offseason.