Wizards Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Trade Doesn't Interest WAS in Search for Lead Guard

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards "are not interested" in Minnesota Timberwolves star D'Angelo Russell, according to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North.

Wolfson opened the most recent episode of The Scoop by reporting the Wizards want to add a "lead guard" this offseason but that Russell isn't on their radar.

On May 11, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the Timberwolves were rumored to be "willing to gauge [Russell's] trade value. Fischer followed up on May 31 to report the 2018-19 All-Star was a possible target for the New York Knicks.

While Minnesota is coming off a 46-win season that saw it reach the first round of the playoffs, the franchise is facing a dilemma in that it might have reached its ceiling with Russell as the primary playmaker and second star alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 6'4" guard averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc in 2021-22.

Russell is a positive contributor overall, but his $31.4 million salary for the upcoming season doesn't reflect the value he provides on the court. The emergence of Anthony Edwards has made him a bit redundant in Minnesota as well.

For now, the Wizards are continuing to attempt to build a contender around Bradley Beal even though he can opt out of his deal this summer. Beal said in May he's "leaning toward" re-signing with Washington, which would require the arrival of reinforcements after the team failed to even qualify for the play-in tournament.

By making a move for Russell, though, general manager Tommy Sheppard would risk making the same mistake the Wolves did when they acquired the 26-year-old.

He wouldn't help improve a unit that finished 23rd in defensive rating, per NBA.com, and his fit alongside Beal isn't ideal since he's more of a combo guard and not a natural distributor. Russell Westbrook certainly commanded a large role in the offense during his lone year in the nation's capital, yet he also led the league in assists (11.7 per game).

The Wizards will presumably be active in trade negotiations over the coming weeks—assuming Beal comes back—but Russell shouldn't be a primary target for Sheppard.