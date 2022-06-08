Nationals GM Dismisses Idea of Firing Dave Martinez to Hire Joe Maddon

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo shot down the idea of replacing manager Dave Martinez with the recently fired Joe Maddon on Wednesday.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan's The Sports Junkies show (h/t Audacy's Logan Mullen), Rizzo dismissed the thought of firing Martinez for Maddon or anyone else:

"Terrible question, horrible question. That is such a radio station/media question—no, we will not do that. Dave Martinez is our manager, he's a great manager, he's a World Series championship manager, and he's the guy to take this team to the next level when we're prepared to do so—and I think we're prepared to do so in the near future."

The Los Angeles Angels fired Maddon on Tuesday on the heels of a 12-game losing streak that dropped them to 27-29 after a hot start to the season.

Maddon, 68, has been considered one of the best managers in baseball thanks largely to the success he enjoyed with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs.

After stints as an interim manager with the Angels in 1996 and 1999, Maddon managed the Rays from 2006 to 2014 and the Cubs from 2015 to 2019 before landing back with the Angels ahead of the 2020 season.

He owns a career managerial record of 1,382-1,216 with eight playoff appearances and two trips to the World Series.

After losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2008 World Series as manager of the Rays, Maddon led the Cubs to a championship in 2016, marking their first World Series win since 1908.

Maddon's time with the Angels didn't go nearly as well. L.A. posted a below-.500 record in each of the past two seasons and has a losing record again this year.

While Maddon figures to generate plenty of interest, Rizzo made it clear Washington won't be his landing spot.

The Nats are rebuilding, as evidenced by their 21-36 record this season, 65-97 mark last season and 26-34 record in 2020.

Before that, the Nationals were perennial playoff and World Series contenders, reaching the postseason five times in eight years from 2012 to 2019.

That included winning the first World Series in franchise history in 2019 in Martinez's second season at the helm.

Martinez's overall record of 287-316 with one playoff appearance isn't sparkling, but Rizzo expressed belief in him and his ability to help the Nationals get back on track.