5 Dream Landing Spots for Bruins Forward David Pastrnak

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

These are trying times in Boston.

Not only have the Bruins not won a Stanley Cup in 11 years, but they've also gradually slid backward from near-misses in 2013 and 2019 to an inglorious first-round exit this spring.

Coach Bruce Cassidy was behind the bench for the most recent Cup final three years ago and hadn't missed the playoffs in six seasons, but was nevertheless let go this week amid reports his approach didn't work well with younger players.

The dismissal immediately fueled speculation that one of the team's cornerstone pieces, 26-year-old winger David Pastrnak, would be next in line to leave, as general manager Don Sweeney concedes the contention window is closed and goes all-in on a roster rebuild.

Pastrnak has a year remaining on a $40 million pact he signed in 2017. He could be an attractive trade piece given his age, expiring contract and point-per-game production across each of the past four seasons, including a career-best 48 goals in 2019-20.

The B/R hockey team looked at the volatile situation and considered some of the dreamiest possible destinations for Pastrnak, whose 504 points in eight seasons are second-best on the Bruins in that timeframe and 23rd-best across the entire NHL.

Scroll through to see what we came up with