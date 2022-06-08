NBA Rumors: Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel, Lamar Skeeter to Interview for Jazz HC Job

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Add Frank Vogel to the list of candidates who will be interviewed by the Utah Jazz for their vacant head coaching position.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Los Angeles Lakers coach and Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter will meet with Utah about replacing Quin Snyder.

Wojnarowski previously reported the Jazz received permission to interview assistant coaches Johnnie Bryant (New York Knicks) and Charles Lee (Milwaukee Bucks), along with Boston Celtics assistants Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla.

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts will also speak with the Jazz, per Wojnarowski, as well as Utah assistant Alex Jensen.

Jazz governor Ryan Smith told reporters Monday, "We're going to take our time" in finding a new head coach.

Snyder announced Sunday he was stepping down as Jazz head coach after eight seasons.

"I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve," Snyder said in a statement. "That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision."

Snyder went 372-264 with six playoff appearances in Utah. The team never advanced past the second round of the postseason and suffered three first-round losses in the last four seasons.

The Lakers fired Vogel on April 11 after the team missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record. The 48-year-old went 127-98 with an NBA championship in 2019-20 over three seasons in Los Angeles.

Prior to working for the Lakers, Vogel served as head coach for the Indiana Pacers (2010-16) and Orlando Magic (2016-18). He has a 431-389 career record in 11 seasons as an NBA head coach.

Skeeter has been with the Jazz since 2014. He spent his first two years in player development before being promoted to an assistant coach in 2016.

The Jazz won the Northwest Division in each of the past two seasons. They were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in 2020-21 with a 52-20 record.