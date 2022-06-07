Jazz Rumors: Johnnie Bryant, Will Hardy, More Cleared to Interview for HC Position

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz head coaching search appears to have officially begun.

The Jazz have received permission to interview New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Boston Celtics assistants Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Utah will also interview current assistant Alex Jensen and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Wojnarowski added.

