Video: WWE's John Cena Surprises Teenager Who Fled Ukraine amid Russian Invasion

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

A teenager who fled Ukraine with his family amid the ongoing Russian invasion recently met his hero.

John Cena traveled to Amsterdam this past Saturday to meet Misha and his mother Liana. Their home was destroyed during the war, and Misha's mother would motivate him as they journeyed to safety by telling him they were on their way to find Cena.

"When I read about Misha's story, it reached out to me, not just Misha's story but the story of Misha's mom as well," Cena said. "Having three days off from work right at the time when I read this story and being an hour away by air, it turned immediately into 'We're going.' And that means spending an afternoon building blocks and eating cake. That's a special afternoon when it comes to the new friends I was able to make."

Cena also gave Misha some merchandise and a replica WWE Championship belt. He thanked Misha for his strength, and his mother told Cena he has a big heart.