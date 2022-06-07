Warriors' Klay Thompson Says He Watches 'Game 6 Klay' Videos During Shooting Slumps

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

When Klay Thompson is going through a shooting slump, he finds inspiration in one man: his past self.

Thompson revealed Tuesday that he watches his own highlights—specifically Game 6 highlights—when he's struggling with his shot.

"Gosh, probably just YouTube 'Game 6 Klay,'" Thompson told reporters. "Because there were some very high-pressurized situations I was in. I ended up shooting the ball well. When you can do it when your back is against the wall, you can do it at any given moment. It's just about keeping that mental strong."

Thompson said he has been watching his own highlights amid his 10-of-33 start in the NBA Finals, which is tied 1-1 heading back to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday. The Warriors managed to pull off a dominant 107-88 win over the Celtics in Game 2 to knot the series, but it was no thanks to Thompson's 4-of-19, 11-point effort.

Stephen Curry has been the only consistent Warriors scorer over the first two games, more than doubling any other teammate's point total.

Thompson was the only Warriors starter who did not have a positive plus-minus in Game 2. The Warriors have been outscored by nine points overall when he's been on the floor in the series.

Suffice it to say, Golden State hopes the highlights spark an uptick in performance when Game 3 tips off.