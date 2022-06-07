Jazz HC Rumors: Knicks' Johnnie Bryant Has Support in Utah Beyond Donovan Mitchell

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell isn't the only reason Johnnie Bryant is expected to be a candidate for the Utah Jazz's head coaching vacancy.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported Bryant "has support within the organization beyond Mitchell." The report did not disclose Bryant's other champions, but he's known for the development of strong relationships with players during his time as a Knicks assistant.

Bryant and Terry Stotts are considered the two favorites for the position, which became vacant when Quin Snyder announced his resignation over the weekend.

Stotts has 13 years of NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers but has consistently struggled to make deep runs in the playoffs; he's gotten past the second round just once.

Bryant has no head coaching experience but spent seven seasons on the Jazz bench forging relationships with players currently on the roster, most notably Mitchell.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Mitchell is "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future" after Snyder's resignation. The All-Star guard and Snyder built a close relationship, and Mitchell re-signed a long-term extension with the Jazz in large part because of the coach's presence.

It's possible bringing Bryant back into the fold would improve Mitchell's trust in the organization. If he were to request a trade, there would be no shortage of suitors willing to part with young talent and draft picks for the 25-year-old All-Star.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Mitchell is the only untouchable player on the Jazz. The team would be willing to listen to offers for three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, whose relationship with Mitchell has been the subject of speculation for more than two years.