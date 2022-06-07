Lakers' LeBron James: I'd Want to Join Warriors Out of All of the NBA Playoff Teams

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LeBron James is once again flirting with the idea of teaming up with Stephen Curry.

In the preview trailer for the upcoming episode of The Shop, James said the Warriors are the one remaining playoff team he'd want to play for.

"It'd be Golden State. I would love getting into a pissing match with Draymond [Green]; I love when somebody cusses me out," James said.

The four-time MVP previously identified Curry as the one NBA player he'd want to play with.

"In today's game, s--t, there some motherf--kers in today's game, but Steph Curry," James said on The Shop. "Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with for sure in today's game. ... I love everything about that guy. Lethal. Steph, when he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. Soon as he get out of his car, you better guard his ass."

Curry's response was one of thanks-but-no-thanks flattery.

"Well, he's got his wish," Curry said on 95.7 The Game (h/t NBC Sports). "When he's the captain, he's picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now. Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with the MVP-caliber dude that he is, one of the greatest of all time, it's cool. That's amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world."

It's unclear when the most recent episode of The Shop was taped, so James' choices among the remaining teams were likely limited to two or four. In the event it was taped ahead of the NBA Finals, odds are James didn't want to alienate Lakers nation by saying he'd want to play for the rival Celtics.

Either way, it's clear there's at least part of LeBron that's intrigued by the idea of playing alongside Curry and trading competitive barbs with Green.

It's ultimately a pipe dream given the cap constraints and unprecedented fallout that would occur. That said, we've all dipped our toes into the fantasy-draft waters on 2K before; to say they'd be a force to be reckoned with together is an understatement.