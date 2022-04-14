Steph Curry Explains 'I'm Good Right Now' Comments About Playing With LeBron James

Jed Jacobsohn-Pool/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry initially laughed off the prospect of teaming up with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. But it seems like Curry is opening up to the idea.

When asked about James' desire to play together last week, Curry had responded, "I'm good right now." He further explained on The Draymond Green Show that he is intrigued by the idea, saying, "Obviously, there's a curiosity. Like, what would that look like?"

In a recent episode of The Shop, James picked Curry as the current player he would most want to share the floor with at some point.

"In today's game, s--t, there some motherf--kers in today's game, but Steph Curry," James said. "Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with for sure in today's game. ... I love everything about that guy. Lethal. Steph, when he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. Soon as he get out of his car, you better guard his ass."

James and Curry have had the pleasure of playing together only twice, as James has drafted Curry each of the last two years that he's been a team captain for the All-Star Game. Curry earned the first All-Star Game MVP of his career after scoring 50 points and setting a record with 16 three-pointers.

While Curry and James would be a scary pairing for the rest of the NBA, it's unlikely to happen anytime soon. Curry is locked into a substantial contract with the Warriors. It would be a massive shock for James to jump ship from Los Angeles.

Golden State is set to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs this weekend. Curry is still working his way back from his left foot injury, so his status for Game 1 is not yet known.