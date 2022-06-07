NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic Garner 'Significant Interest'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are reportedly open for business on the trade market this offseason.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Sunday that every player on the roster minus Donovan Mitchell—yes, including Rudy Gobert—has "some sort of availability on the trade market." Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are expected to garner "significant interest" from other teams this summer.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Mitchell is "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future" after head coach Quin Snyder announced his resignation over the weekend. Speculation about Mitchell's desire to remain in Utah over the long term has been rampant in recent years, thanks in large part to his at-times-contentious relationship with Gobert.

The two Jazz All-Stars famously had a falling out in 2020 after Mitchell felt Gobert showed a lack of care early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Gobert was the first NBA player diagnosed with the coronavirus in March 2020, and Mitchell tested positive not long after.

There were reports at the time that the relationship between the two was "unsalvageable," but Gobert and Mitchell hashed out their issues and led the Jazz to a No. 1 seed in the West during the 2020-21 season.

That said, the fissure between the two seemed to reopen throughout this season. Gobert seemingly called out Mitchell for a lack of defensive commitment when praising other guards around the league, most notably Devin Booker, for their work to get better on that end.

"Sometimes I can be clumsy with what I say, but I always speak my mind and it always comes from a place of wanting to win," Gobert later told reporters. "Like I said to Don privately, everything that I do on the court is to help him be better.

"All the things that I do to get him open, to communicate with him, to try to push him defensively. Whether it's Donovan or all my teammates, all the things I do is to help them be better."

While Mitchell tersely avoided responding in kind at the time, he later threw his own subliminal quote in Gobert's direction in the playoffs, saying the Jazz defense picked up when Eric Paschall, rather than Gobert, was on the floor.

Even as we live in a world of rampant rumors, there's enough smoke here to believe there's legitimate tension between Mitchell and Gobert. Snyder's departure isn't likely to smooth things over, given he was a major reason Mitchell committed to the Jazz on a long-term contract extension, per Wojnarowski.

Trading Gobert would be a seismic move that would arguably reveal some of the flaws in Mitchell's game. Some of the reason Gobert tends to get exposed by perimeter-oriented big men in the playoffs is because he's forced to help off when Mitchell's man blows by him off the dribble. There's a reason why he has three Defensive Player of the Year trophies on his mantle.

That said, trading Bogdanovic isn't the type of move that would suddenly shift the culture. He's a solid role player and floor-spacer, but the Jazz's main issue appears to be a personality conflict between their two stars.

Suffice it to say it'll be an interesting offseason.