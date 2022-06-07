Duke Men's CBB Hires Rachel Baker as 1st-Ever GM to Oversee NIL Contracts, More

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Duke announced Tuesday it has hired Rachel Baker to serve as the general manager of the men's basketball program.

"In this exclusive position, Baker will specialize in helping players enhance their personal and professional skill sets, capitalize on strategic partnerships, including NIL opportunities, and work to support players in navigating the opportunities and challenges that come with being a student-athlete at the highest level," a school statement said.

Baker previously worked at Nike and in the NBA. With Nike, she helped the company's Elite Youth Basketball League build partnerships at the grassroots level, and she managed "strategic initiatives" involving Nike signature athlete Kevin Durant.

