ESPN: Wolves' Rosas Was 'Incensed' by Warriors' Demands in Andrew Wiggins Trade Talks

The deal that brought Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors reportedly almost fell apart in the days leading up to the 2020 NBA trade deadline.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday former Minnesota Timberwolves executive Gersson Rosas became "incensed by what he viewed as overaggressive demands" from the Warriors, which included four draft picks, and "briefly cut off talks."

Golden State eventually reduced its demand over the number of picks, but disagreement remained over the protections on the selections as deadline day arrived, per Lowe.

"I went to bed thinking we were not going to get a deal done," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. "Deals die over picks all the time."

The sides finally came to terms before the deadline, with D'Angelo Russell headlining the package heading to Minnesota, and Wiggins has proceeded to play a key role in helping Golden State get back to the NBA Finals.

