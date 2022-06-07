Avalanche's Magic Season Just Needs the Stanley Cup to be Complete

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Eastern Conference Final was billed as a battle of the two best goaltenders in the world while the Western Conference Final featured two of the best forwards in the world.

In the end, it was Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche besting the Edmonton Oilers, just as many predicted.

It's not that MacKinnon is better than McDavid - though he might have a claim to being the second-best player in the world right now - but the Avalanche are built to win and built to win now. The Oilers overcame poor roster construction and a midseason coaching change to get to this point, but their season is over after being swept by Colorado Monday night and losing Game 4 6-5 in overtime.



An Avs win always felt inevitable. They proved that they belong in the Final by stepping on the throats of their opponents and not letting up, from the opening series against Nashville to the second-round win vs. St. Louis. After years of playoff disappointment, the narrative around the team has shifted as the Avs have exorcised their playoff demons and shown that they know how to win when it counts, and do so convincingly.



Artturi Lehkonen scored the overtime winner—which was fitting since he scored the overtime winner that sent the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final last year—but it was Cale Makar that set it up for him with a rocket of a shot from the point, which was maybe even more fitting given how Makar drove this team during through the postseason.



The defenseman had a five-point night in Game 4 to bring his total for the postseason to 22 points. His 17.43 expected goals for the postseason (xGF) trails only McDavid's 20.68. He was named a Norris Trophy Finalist for his incredible production in the regular season and he's looked every bit as good in the postseason. He might be the best two-way defenseman in the league and being matched up with McDavid shift by shift is proof of that.



Derek Leung/Getty Images

The defenseman had a five-point night in Game 4 to bring his total for the postseason to 22 points. His 17.43 expected goals for the postseason (xGF) trails only McDavid's 20.68. He was named a Norris Trophy Finalist for his incredible production in the regular season and he's looked every bit as good in the postseason. He might be the best two-way defenseman in the league.

This is a deep defense corps outside of Makar and his partner Devon Toews. The Avs lost Samuel Girard in the second round when he punctured his sternum against the St. Louis Blues, but Bowen Byram, who missed so much of the last few seasons with concussion issues, has been having a breakout postseason campaign.

Corey Sznajder tracked puck retrievals to measure the effectiveness of defensemen. As you can see in his tweet, the Avs' blueliners have proven to be adept at evading pressure and avoiding turnovers.



And the defenseman had to be good, especially against the likes of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But the Oilers provided some help in that regard, particularly in net.



Despite a characteristically dominant performance by McDavid and an unreal performance by a clearly hobbled Draisaitl, the Oilers were undone by inconsistent goaltending from Mike Smith and they drowned by a much deeper roster. It's unfortunate that even the casual fans will have to wait yet another year to see if McDavid and Draisaitl can make it to a Stanley Cup Final, and it's maddening for fans in Alberta to see a team continually come up short with world-class players. There were times during this run that it felt like McDavid was singlehandedly winning each game, dragging the Oilers from series to series.



The Oilers now have a lot of time off to figure out where to go next. General manager Ken Holland has to make a decision about interim coach Jay Woodcroft and it's unlikely he'll be able to afford Evander Kane. The club is lacking depth and lacking a true, No. 1 goaltender and it's in deep trouble with the salary cap.



That's a question for another day. For now, the focus is on Colorado.



While the Avs have been impressive, they're also banged up and their depth will be tested in the Cup Final. Losing Nazim Kadri due to injury against Edmonton means that the forward will unlikely play another game this season. He was making a case for himself to win the Conn Smythe Award.

But the biggest question for the Avalanche in the next round is arguably goaltending. It's been an eventful postseason for netminders all over the league and Colorado hasn't been immune to the drama. Darcy Kuemper was injured during game one of the series against the Oilers and missed Games 3 and 4. Pavel Francouz recorded a shutout in Game 3 but allowing five goals in Game 4 isn't very comforting. Kuemper was able to back him up, which was a promising sign, and again, the time off will be beneficial.

A year ago, MacKinnon lamented Colorado's lack of postseason success in an extra sullen press conference. The desire to rewrite the narrative has helped power Colorado to the top, which is where a team with two top-5 players belongs.

All the Avs have to do now is finish the job to secure the legacy.