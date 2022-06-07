Oilers' Mike Smith Blasted by Fans for Late-Game Collapse as Avalanche Complete Sweep

Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

Colorado completed its sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory in Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Artturi Lehkonen buried the overtime winner, and the Avalanche will now await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

It seemed for much of the game like the Oilers were going to prevent a celebration on their home ice.

Leon Draisaitl battled through injuries in a gutsy and inspiring performance to finish with four assists. Connor McDavid had two goals and one assist, while Zach Hyman scored twice. It should have been enough offense to win, but goaltender Mike Smith gave up three goals in under six minutes in the third period and the winner in overtime.

That collapse drew plenty of ridicule from social media:

Edmonton's collapse was a primary storyline, but the Avalanche deserve plenty of credit on the other side. It would have been easy to just look ahead to Game 5 at home with a 3-1 lead after they fell behind by multiple goals, but the unstoppable attack continued to put pressure on Smith.

Cale Makar finished with one goal and four assists in an unbelievable performance, while Gabriel Landeskog and Lehkonen each had three points on one goal and two assists.

Colorado will be facing better goaltending in the Stanley Cup Final, but it will be difficult to stop the Avalanche if they continue playing at such a high level.