    Oilers' Mike Smith Blasted by Fans for Late-Game Collapse as Avalanche Complete Sweep

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2022

    Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

    The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

    Colorado completed its sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory in Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Artturi Lehkonen buried the overtime winner, and the Avalanche will now await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    IT'S OVER. LEHKONEN SENDS THE AVS TO THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STANLEYCUP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STANLEYCUP</a> FINAL <a href="https://t.co/dreQ4bNZWD">pic.twitter.com/dreQ4bNZWD</a>

    It seemed for much of the game like the Oilers were going to prevent a celebration on their home ice.

    Leon Draisaitl battled through injuries in a gutsy and inspiring performance to finish with four assists. Connor McDavid had two goals and one assist, while Zach Hyman scored twice. It should have been enough offense to win, but goaltender Mike Smith gave up three goals in under six minutes in the third period and the winner in overtime.

    That collapse drew plenty of ridicule from social media:

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    Someone needs to be brought to justice for the Oilers spending even a single McDavid-Draisaitl prime year with this dude in goal

    Dan Riccio @danriccio_

    At some point, your goalie needs to make a save

    Mike Stephens @mikeystephens81

    honestly gotta respect Mike Smith for getting burned basically every time he steps a single toe outside his crease but still continuing to do it every single game no matter the stakes. a stubborn king.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    “3 goals on 5 shots in 5:49 for the Avalanche”<br><br>Mike Smith is awesome <a href="https://twitter.com/nickmaraldo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nickmaraldo</a>

    Laurence Holmes @LaurenceWHolmes

    Edmonton in the 3rd <a href="https://t.co/tHxVYFetUk">pic.twitter.com/tHxVYFetUk</a>

    Cousin Sal @TheCousinSal

    Stop what you’re doing and turn on Avs/Oilers. Everyone’s locked in! Except maybe the goalies.

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    i have loved watching the oilers because i cannot get enough of the mike smith experience, something weird always happens with him

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Mike Smith was NOT happy after the Avs cut Edmonton's lead again 😅 <a href="https://t.co/mgzFLj3Ljy">pic.twitter.com/mgzFLj3Ljy</a>

    Mario Tirabassi @Mario_Tirabassi

    The hockey community watching Mike Smith melt down… <a href="https://t.co/jqduNuKvt1">pic.twitter.com/jqduNuKvt1</a>

    Jake Shapiro @Shapalicious

    The M in Mike Smith stands for Meltdown

    Sean Gentille @seangentille

    you won’t believe it but mike smith is mad at someone other than himself

    John Epler @eplerjc

    Mike Smith is not a goalie your team should be relying on.<br><br>The fact that it took this long for Holland's incompetence to bite us is honestly pretty shocking.<br><br>Avs outplayed the Oilers. Still a better season than I would've expected 4 months ago.

    Edmonton's collapse was a primary storyline, but the Avalanche deserve plenty of credit on the other side. It would have been easy to just look ahead to Game 5 at home with a 3-1 lead after they fell behind by multiple goals, but the unstoppable attack continued to put pressure on Smith.

    Cale Makar finished with one goal and four assists in an unbelievable performance, while Gabriel Landeskog and Lehkonen each had three points on one goal and two assists.

    Colorado will be facing better goaltending in the Stanley Cup Final, but it will be difficult to stop the Avalanche if they continue playing at such a high level.

