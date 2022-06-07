Danny Ainge Says Jazz 'Desperately' Wanted Quin Snyder to Remain Head Coach

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are searching for a new head coach after Quin Snyder's resignation Sunday, but CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge said this was not the position the organization wanted to be in.

"We have spent the last few weeks talking, Quin and I, a lot about a lot of different things," Ainge told reporters Monday. "And I think it's pretty clear, we desperately wanted him to stay."

Snyder parted ways with the Jazz after eight seasons, citing a need for change on both sides. He coached the team to six straight playoff appearances and a 372-264 record in the regular season, making him the second-winningest coach in franchise history. He failed, however, to lead the team past the second round of the playoffs.

"I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward," Snyder said in a statement. "I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision."

Ainge has led two head coaching searches as an NBA executive. During his 18-year run with the Boston Celtics, he hired Doc Rivers and Brad Stevens. He expects to take a different approach this time around to make sure Utah finds the right fit.

"There's a lot of names I know and I'm familiar with in the coaching world," Ainge said. "This will be much different than the two previous and probably more thorough."

In addition to finding a new head coach, the Jazz face questions regarding their roster. Utah has a pair of All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but there has been speculation that one of them will be moved this offseason.

After Snyder parted ways with the Jazz, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mitchell was "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future."

Ainge will have to find the right head coach if he hopes to keep his star guard happy.