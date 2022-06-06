Phil Mickelson Signs LIV Golf Contract Reportedly Worth Approximately $200M

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson has signed with LIV Golf, the breakaway golf tour backed by Saudi Arabia.

Mickelson noted he still intends to play in majors.

Brentley Romine of Golf Channel reported Mickelson's contract is worth in the range of $200 million.

Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post reported Mickelson will compete in LIV Golf's inaugural event in London, which begins Thursday. The details of his deal aren't yet known.

The 51-year-old is the biggest star to align himself with LIV Golf, a group that includes Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na.

Monday's news was widely expected after Mickelson telegraphed his intentions during an interview with Fire Pit Collective's Alan Shipnuck.

The six-time major champion described the Saudi regime as "scary motherf--kers" who "have a horrible record on human rights." Still, he said the Saudi league was "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

The comments drew widespread derision, including from Mickelson's peers. He issued a statement apologizing for the remarks:

Mickelson effectively became persona non grata on the PGA Tour. He hasn't competed since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, and ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kevin Van Valkenburg reported that some question whether he'll ever be back on the tour.

Ahead of the Memorial Tournament last week, the PGA Tour issued a statement about LIV Golf.

"As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League's London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations," the tour said, per Schlabach. "Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action."

Although Mickelson indicated his desire to compete in golf's four major tournaments, it's unclear whether signing with LIV Golf will jeopardize his—and others'—eligibility for those events.

The 2022 U.S. Open tees off June 16, and Mickelson is among those who have qualified for the event. Whether he plays could be the first big test of how well the PGA Tour can fight off the threat LIV Golf poses.