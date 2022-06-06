NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Could Push for Lakers' David Fizdale as Jazz's New HC

Harry How/Getty Images

David Fizdale could be a candidate to replace Quin Snyder as head coach of the Utah Jazz, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein:

"There have likewise been rumbles for months emanating from Salt Lake City that Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade could push the team to consider Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale for the post after Wade's years in Miami alongside Fizdale when he worked as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra."

The Jazz have an opening after Snyder stepped down from his role Sunday after eight seasons with the team. He had two years remaining on his contract.

Fizdale was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 after spending parts of four seasons as a head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks. He produced a 71-134 record in the two stops and was fired early in the second year each time.

Fizdale racked up a lot of experience as an NBA assistant before getting his first coaching job, including eight years with the Miami Heat. He coached Wade during each of those seasons, serving as the associate head coach from 2014 to '16.

Wade earned eight of his 13 career All-Star selections during this time, plus two NBA titles and his lone scoring title in 2008-09.

It could create a powerful ally as the Jazz search for a new head coach.

Wade became a minority owner of the team in April 2021 with plans of taking on an active role with the organization.

The Jazz are coming off their sixth straight season with a playoff appearance, although three of the last four ended with a first-round loss.

There are also questions about the roster going forward, with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell unsure about his future with the team after Snyder's resignation, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Center Rudy Gobert could also draw interest in a trade, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

It's among the many decisions the organization must make in the coming weeks and months.