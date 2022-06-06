Report: Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine Among Blazers' Targets to Pair with Damian Lillard

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers missed the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign this past season and traded a number of veterans in the process, including CJ McCollum.

But the goal this offseason appears to be a quick rebuild around superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Blazers are reportedly "exploring trades for veterans who can help Lillard lead the team back to the postseason," . They've identified Washington's Bradley Beal and Chicago's Zach LaVine as "potential targets," per O'Connor.

