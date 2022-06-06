Bulls Rumors: Rudy Gobert Trade, Knicks FA Mitchell Robinson Among Possible Targets

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are "a team with interest in" Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

O'Connor reported the Bulls will look at several centers this offseason, including free agent Mitchell Robinson.

Gobert could generate a lot of interest if the Jazz decide to part with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the center was a target for the Toronto Raptors, while O'Connor speculated that the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns could be landing spots.

