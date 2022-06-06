NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni to Meet with Michael Jordan This Week About Hornets' HC Job

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Veteran NBA coach Mike D'Antoni will reportedly meet with Charlotte Hornets governor Michael Jordan later this week regarding the team's vacancy at head coach, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kenny Atkinson is expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday.

It will be the third interview for each candidate after two prior meetings with team management. Per Wojnarowski, the Hornets are expected to extend an offer after the final round of meetings this week.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic previously listed Atkinson as the favorite for the job, ahead of finalists D'Antoni and Terry Stotts.

Atkinson, 55, is best known for his four seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, leading the team to a 118-190 record. He inherited a squad in the midst of a rebuild, but led the Nets to the playoffs in his third season.

He is currently an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, which are battling the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

D'Antoni has more experience as a head coach, accumulating 672 wins across 16 seasons with five different organizations. The 71-year-old most recently led the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Semifinals in four straight seasons, but got to the conference finals just once in that span and never beyond.

In 10 different trips to the playoffs, D'Antoni's teams have never reached the NBA Finals.

The Hornets likely have smaller goals after failing to reach the playoffs in six straight years. The squad was eliminated in the play-in tournament in each of the past two seasons, leading to the removal of previous coach James Borrego.

Despite the previous struggles, the young roster featuring LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier makes this an enticing job opening.