Lakers Rumors: Rasheed Wallace Agrees to Join Darvin Ham's Coaching Staff

Rasheed Wallace has reportedly agreed to join Darvin Ham's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news after Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said it was "likely" that Wallace would join the Lakers, per Jason Munz of the Memphis News.

Charania noted Wallace and the Lakers "have not yet reached a formal contract stage."

Wallace spent last season as an assistant coach under Hardaway, working remotely in the second half of the year because of health and safety protocols.

The 47-year-old also spent one year as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons.

He is best known for his playing career, spending 16 seasons in the NBA while earning four All-Star selections. He helped the Pistons win the NBA title in 2004.

Ham, who had an eight-year playing career in the NBA, was teammates with Wallace in Detroit from 2003 to 2005.

The Lakers announced Ham as the team's head coach last week after he spent four years as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks. He also worked for the Atlanta Hawks after spending 2011-13 on the Lakers staff under Mike Brown.

Los Angeles is hoping the hire will turn things around after the squad finished 33-49 last season, good for 11th in the Western Conference.

Though the roster has significant question marks, LeBron James and Anthony Davis represent the core of the team and are talented enough on their own to create a contender when healthy.

Wallace, who played against James early in the superstar's career, could be another experienced voice in the locker room as the Lakers try to reach expectations.