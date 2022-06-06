Brandi Reacts to Cody Rhodes' Injury; WWE, AEW Rumors on Becky Lynch, Bryan Danielson

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Brandi Comments on Cody Wrestling Through Injury

Advisable medical decision or not, Cody Rhodes went into Hell in a Cell on Sunday with a torn pec and came away victorious.

The match was, quite frankly, a career-defining moment for Rhodes and one of the most jarring displays of fortitude in wrestling history. Not only did Cody wrestle essentially with one arm, he put on a banger with Seth Rollins and came away victorious.

We all expect Rhodes to miss several months in the aftermath of the injury, but no one could stop talking about the performance late Sunday night. Included in those astounded: Rhodes' wife, Brandi, who said she will use the moment as a lesson for the couple's daughter.

As far as life lessons on perseverance go, what Cody pulled off Sunday night is a pretty great one.

That being said, maybe tying a bull rope around your arm while having a torn muscle in your body is where we can draw the "I can't" line as acceptable.

WWE Building Toward Becky vs. Bianca at SummerSlam

Even though Becky Lynch was part of Sunday's triple-threat match for the Raw women's championship, she has not gotten a chance at a one-on-one rematch.

It turns out that's because WWE is saving it for a marquee event.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said he expects Lynch vs. Belair to take place at SummerSlam.

“I would figure that’s SummerSlam [Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair]. It was very clear that they were holding that match off for a while," Meltzer said. "I don’t think they’re going to wait for Mania because they don’t have the depth, probably, to wait til Mania. But, I figure they’ll wait to SummerSlam for that and that’s why they didn’t do it here.

"Really, they didn’t even want Becky in the match here. It was just one of those things where, and I was a little bit surprised, because I figured, eh, just go with a singles match with Asuka, but for whatever reason, they decided instead to go with a three-way.”

A Lynch vs. Belair rematch on the summer's biggest stage would make some level of sense, though Big Time Becks has spent months needling Trish Status as well. If the WWE Hall of Famer is willing to make a comeback, that could be a way to get three different marquee women's matches on the card: a Ronda Rousey match, Lynch vs. Stratus and whoever is chosen to take on Belair.

Bryan Danielson Injured but Not Seriously

The injury bug is eating away at the top of AEW and WWE's cards.

From Cody Rhodes to CM Punk to Kenny Omega, both companies are dealing with major stars needing extended time off television.

Luckily, it seems Bryan Danielson will not be joining that list.

Danielson was conspicuously absent from AEW's California debut last week and missed a meet-and-greet with fans because of an undisclosed injury. However, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported Danielson is only expected to miss one-to-two weeks with the injury.

That's a massive relief to an AEW roster that suddenly got thin at the top overnight because of a rash of injuries. AEW has generally had good luck with its stars staying healthy, allowing the company to tell elongated stories over several months (or years) without missing a beat.

It does not appear Danielson's injury is serious enough to warrant any alterations in his planned storylines. With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view just weeks away, it'll be interesting to see how AEW sets up his potential New Japan opponent without getting physical.

