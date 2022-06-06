Draymond Green Says He Gave Warriors 'an Attitude Adjustment' with Play vs. Celtics

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

With his team trailing 1-0 in the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent his own team a message in Game 2 with his aggressive play.

"It was definitely an attitude adjustment," Green told reporters after the game. "They are who we thought they were. So we knew we had to keep our foot on the gas pedal and not let up, and we did that."

Green played a game-high 35 minutes in the 107-88 win over the Boston Celtics, making his presence known with multiple on-court scuffles:

Though he got a technical foul for his first-quarter tie-up with Grant Williams, he didn't receive a tech for the second altercation with Jaylen Brown, allowing him to remain in the game.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Green didn't get a second technical "due to the circumstances," indicating the refs didn't want to eject the four-time All-Star.

It made a significant impact on the game as Green was a terror for Boston players defensively. The Celtics shot 37.5 percent from the field while losing 18 turnovers in the eventual loss.

"Guys follow me on that side of the ball," Green said. "If I'm not sending a message, who is sending that message?"

Golden State was seemingly on the way to a Game 1 win with a 12-point fourth quarter lead until the Celtics stormed back with a 40-16 advantage in the fourth quarter. The Warriors didn't allow this type of comeback in Game 2 on Sunday, keeping the pedal down on the way to a 19-point win.

Green might be making some enemies on the opposing bench, but he set the tone for the Warriors to even the series.