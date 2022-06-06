Wayne Gretzky Oilers Jersey from 1988 Stanley Cup Clincher Sells for Record $1.45M

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky's jersey from his final game with the Edmonton Oilers—a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins to clinch the 1988 Stanley Cup—has sold on Grey Flannel Auctions for $1.45 million.

Per ESPN's Dan Hajducky, it is the most money ever spent on a hockey jersey.

Gretzky posted 40 goals and 109 assists on the 1987-88 Oilers, who went 16-2 in the playoffs en route to their fourth-ever Stanley Cup title. He added another 12 goals and 29 assists and won the Conn Smythe Trophy for his efforts.

Three months after the season, he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. The "Great One" finished his 20-year career in 1999 as the NHL leader in career goals scored, assists and points.