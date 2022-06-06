Celtics' Jaylen Brown Discusses Game 2 Confrontation with Warriors' Draymond Green

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown offered his perspective to reporters about his confrontation with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The interaction occurred late in the second quarter after Green fouled Brown on a three-point attempt:

Green tangled his legs up on Brown, leading to the altercation. The Warriors forward was not called for anything outside of the personal foul.

Green had notably been called for a technical foul earlier in the game for arguing with officials. He was on the hook for an ejection if called for a second T following the Brown incident, which ultimately did not happen.

Given the scenario, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka wasn't surprised that the referees decided against calling a double technical.

The Warriors ended up winning 107-88 behind a 35-14 third-quarter advantage to tie the NBA Finals at one game apiece. Warriors guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points.