    Celtics' Jaylen Brown Discusses Game 2 Confrontation with Warriors' Draymond Green

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 6, 2022

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown offered his perspective to reporters about his confrontation with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    "I don't know what I was supposed to do there. Somebody got their legs on the top of your head. And then he tried to pull my pants down."<br><br>Jaylen Brown details the dust-up with Draymond <a href="https://t.co/VZtw3t0edv">pic.twitter.com/VZtw3t0edv</a>

    The interaction occurred late in the second quarter after Green fouled Brown on a three-point attempt:

    ESPN @espn

    Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated after this interaction. <a href="https://t.co/pyEdSepMjV">pic.twitter.com/pyEdSepMjV</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Things getting chippy between Draymond and Jaylen Brown 👀 <a href="https://t.co/O2aylDtIfz">pic.twitter.com/O2aylDtIfz</a>

    Green tangled his legs up on Brown, leading to the altercation. The Warriors forward was not called for anything outside of the personal foul.

    Green had notably been called for a technical foul earlier in the game for arguing with officials. He was on the hook for an ejection if called for a second T following the Brown incident, which ultimately did not happen.

    Given the scenario, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka wasn't surprised that the referees decided against calling a double technical.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Ime Udoka said he was "not surprised at all due to the circumstances" that the referees did not give Draymond Green or Jaylen Brown technical fouls for their dust-up. The circumstance, of course, was that Green already had one technical foul before that.

    The Warriors ended up winning 107-88 behind a 35-14 third-quarter advantage to tie the NBA Finals at one game apiece. Warriors guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points.

